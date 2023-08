Kenya's government will target a 7.2% economic growth rate in 2027, a Treasury official said on Friday, a faster rate than last year's growth of 4.8%.

The growth will be driven by higher productivity in the agriculture sector, James Muhati, the principal secretary for planning in the ministry of finance, told an event to launch the government's medium term development plan. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alison Williams)