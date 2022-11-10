Kenya's government has decided to reduce its rate of borrowing, especially in the domestic market to spur lending to businesses, the chairman of the parliament's budget committee said on Thursday.

President William Ruto's administration, which took over in mid-September, is in the process of revising its budget for this fiscal year to reduce expenditure by 300 billion Kenyan shillings ($2.47 billion).

"We must cut our appetite for borrowing," Ndindi Nyoro, the chair of the panel, told a meeting to discuss the budget for the 2023/24 (July-June) fiscal year.

The revision is expected to cut the projected budget deficit for the current financial year to 5.8% of the GDP from the initial 6.2%, the finance ministry said.

Economic growth is expected to rise to 6% next year, from an estimated 5.3% this year, Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u told the same meeting on budget preparation. ($1 = 121.7000 Kenyan shillings)




