Kenya has secured sources of new external financing for the 2023/24 (July-June) financial year that will cut planned local borrowing significantly, the governor of the central bank said on Thursday.

The external funds, which will come from international and regional multilateral lenders, will cut the government's net borrowing from the domestic market to 316 billion Kenyan shillings ($2.20 billion), Kamau Thugge told a news conference, down from a previous plan for 586.5 billion shillings.

The reduction in local borrowing will drive interest rates down, Thugge said, adding that it will also boost hard-currency reserves.

Kenya has been one of the fastest-growing economies on the African continent but its heavy debt burden, coupled by a persistently high cost of living, has raised concerns about the state of government finances and its ability to navigate the challenges.

Yields on government securities have shot up in recent months due to a perception that the government would keep on borrowing large sums to finance its operations.

The East African nation has also been grappling with increasing debt repayments, forcing the government to raise taxes.

There will be enough hard-currency reserves to pay off investors in a $2 billion eurobond that is maturing next June, Thugge said, even if the "market does not behave" by then.

The government is also hiring lead managers for a potential new issue that could be used to settle the maturing bond.

($1 = 143.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa, Alexander Winning and Sharon Singleton)



