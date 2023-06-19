Kano Electricity Distribution Company, (KEDCO) has given an update about power supply shortage being experienced in its franchise area, comprising Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.According to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communication, KEDCO Alhaji Sani Bala Sani Head, in Kano on Sunday, he disclosed that the problem was a result of a fault developed by Shiroro-Kaduna 330KV Transmission (TCN) lines.

He added that KEDCO had been informed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, that work is still ongoing on the lines and expected to be completed today (Sunday).The company recalled that Shiroro-Kaduna 330KV transmission lines 1 & 2 being its main sources of supply had been out on fault since 26th April 2023 and 11th June 2023 respectively, resulting in its franchise area being fed alternatively on the Jos 330KV transmission line.“Consequently, this has been responsible for low megawatts allocation of an average of 60MW against approved 300MW.“We are optimistic that as soon as work is completed on the lines, normal power supply and distribution will resume,” he said“While appealing for your understanding and patience, we sincerely regret all inconveniences caused,” KEDCO said in the statement.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

