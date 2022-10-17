The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement with the Tunisian authorities on the economic policies and reforms to be backed by a new 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with requested access to special drawing rights (SDR) of 1.472 billion ($1.9 billion), according to a press release by the IMF on October 15th.

The final agreement on this matter is subject to the approval of the executive board of the IMF, scheduled in December to discuss Tunisia’s program.

This came on the sidelines of the meeting between the IMF team and the Tunisian authorities in Washington DC from October 10th to 15th.

The new EFF arrangement is set to bolster the economic reform program of authorities to rehabilitate external and fiscal stability in Tunisia, as well as boost social protection and promote higher, greener, and inclusive growth and private sector-led job creation in the country, the IMF's Chris Geiregat and Brett Rayner highlighted.

“The worsening global environment and high international commodity prices are weighing heavily on the Tunisian economy, adding to underlying structural weaknesses amid challenging socio-economic conditions,” they added.

“Growth will likely decelerate in the near term, while higher international commodity prices will put pressure on inflation as well as on external and fiscal balances,” they projected.

