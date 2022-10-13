The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut Nigeria’s 2022 economic growth projection to 3.2% from 3.4% projected in its July 2022 report.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected at 3% in 2023, down from 3.2% estimated in the last report.

The Washington-based institution called for fiscal policies that support current efforts by central banks to curb inflation and protect the vulnerable from the impact of inflation.

The IMF predicted a decline in the inflation rate to 19% in 2022 and 17% in 2023.

The lower inflation rate projections for Nigeria are due to the recent hike in the monetary policy rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria, as well as the global decline in prices of crude oil and food, Vanguard newspaper reported, citing Daniel Leigh, Divisional Chief, Research Department, IMF.

Additionally, the IMF lowered the economic growth projection for sub-Saharan Africa from 3.8% to 3% for 2022.

