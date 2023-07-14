In a bid to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a non-governmental organisation, U-Save Foundation has launched a fellowship programme aimed at creating healthier communities.

The programme is aimed at equipping 20 fellows with the skills and knowledge to become positive influencers in their communities, particularly in the areas of WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) and climate change.Country Director of U-Save Foundation, Uju Anwukah, who disclosed this during the event at Woddi Tropic Galleria in Central Area, Abuja, said that the fellows would be impacted with personal growth and societal transformation ideas.

Anwukah expressed hope that the foundation will serve as an agent of change in the lives of people living in underserved communities.She said: “It is an honour to be in your presence. And I hope that U-save is able to inspire a group of individuals who are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those living in underserved communities, IDP camps, the LEA primary schools here in Abuja, and the condition at the Niger College of Education with the issue of open defecation.“It is in this recognition of this immense need that we have established the U-Save Fellowship programme. And we aim to build a community of change-makers.”The director further charged all fellows to rise towards the desired mission of the foundation.“And that is each and every one of you seated here, who will be at the forefront, at the battleline of our mission to provide water, sanitation, and hygiene services to those who need it the most,” she added.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy High Commissioner to The Gambia, Abdoulie Hydara, stated that the effects of climate change is being felt in different aspects of lives; therefore it is seen as a world crisis.“There are few studies that investigate the consequences of climate change on practices of management, its impact on businesses, its impact on agriculture, its impact on water, its impact on health and hygiene, and industry services and all the other value chains in our lives.“There is a complete need for prioritisation, from the maximisation of profit to the maximisation of wellbeing with its core in our everyday life.

This buttresses the point that environmental change has now been declared a world crisis.“If we are trying to address this crisis, and the new paradigm shift, we must recognise that in modern-day leadership, social and environmental considerations are becoming increasingly critical and important in our everyday decision-making. We must embrace them, we must listen to them, and we must open up to hear them,” he added.The U-Save Foundation Fellowship Programme sets the stage for transformative change as young leaders embark on a journey to drive sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene practices in their communities. Through their collective efforts, they aim to create a healthier society and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals number 6.

