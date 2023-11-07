Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria's credit rating at 'B-' with a stable outlook, it said in a new report.

Nigeria's rating is supported by a large economy, a developed and liquid domestic debt market, and large oil and gas reserves, Fitch said.

However weak governance, structurally very low non-oil revenue, high hydrocarbon dependence, security challenges, high inflation, low net foreign exchange reserves and ongoing weakness in the exchange-rate framework are key concerns, it said.

While affirming Nigeria's outlook as stable, the agency said the government has taken important steps to reduce fuel subsidies and reform the exchange rate framework much more quickly than we anticipated and has ambitions to substantially raise revenue.

However, Fitch noted that there has recently been some backtracking on reforms, raising doubt about the strength of this positive momentum.

In addition, new data on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) suggests its net foreign-exchange position is substantially weaker than expected.

On a more positive note, Fitch said that the reform progress since President Bola Tinubu's government came to power in May 2023 has been faster than it had anticipated.

In June, the government removed fuel subsidies, which cost near 2% of GDP in 2022. It also unified the multiple exchange rate windows, and the official investors and exporter rate was allowed to depreciate by close to 40%, with renewed volatility around end-October.

Fitch views the cabinet, particularly Finance Minister Wale Edun, and the new CBN governor as supportive of reform.

However, there are still sizeable socio-political challenges to implementation, including an acceleration in inflation, which could account for recent backtracking of some reforms, it warned.

Foreign exchange shortages also continue to weigh on economic activity and further FX liberalisation, and are also deterring foreign capital, Fitch said.

