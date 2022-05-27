The European Union (EU) has disbursed €300 million to Tunisia under the Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA), according to a press release on May 25th.

This amount represents the second and last tranche under the Covid-19 MFA program to the North African country.

The assistance aims at alleviating the harsh impacts of the pandemic on Tunisia’s economy and improving macroeconomic stability.

In June 2021, the EU had paid out the first disbursement of €300 million as per the program, upon the approval of the Tunisian Parliament on the MFA agreement.

Tunisia is the ninth country, out of 10, to fully receive its installments under the €3 billion emergency MFA package offered by the EU to neighborhood partners.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).