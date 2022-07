Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation < fell to 34.0% in June from 37.2% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

Month-on-month inflation was 4.5% from 2.6% in May, the Central Statistics Agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)



Reuters