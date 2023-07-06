Eskom has lodged a dispute against Lesedi Local Municipality which it says has failed to service its R125m debt. According to Eskom, the municipality began to default on payments in June last year and says it has exhausted "all avenues" to recover the debt.

“In January 2023, Lesedi submitted a payment proposal to Eskom to settle the arear debt, which Eskom accepted on condition that it would continue to service its monthly current account.

"However, the municipality defaulted on both the repayment and the current account by failing to settle the April 2023 invoice of R20m that was payable on 29 May 2023, and only paid R7m.

“The May 2023 invoice of R21m, which was due on 29 June 2023, remains unpaid. Eskom has issued the June 2023 invoice of R38m and that is payable on 27 July,” the power utility said.

Eskom has struggled to recover monies owed and regular payments from municipalities. Municipal debt for bulk electricity supply had ballooned to at least R56bn by December 2022.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).