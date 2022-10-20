President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has met with a group of Egyptian businessmen and investors to discuss the establishment of a balanced partnership aiming to support the national economy and the localization of industry, according to a statement by the Spokesman of the Presidency on October 18th.

El-Sisi stressed the government’s commitment to encouraging investments by crucially dealing with all the challenges facing businessmen in light of their effective contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP).

The state is keen on maintaining the direct interaction with investors and the businessmen community, which represents their success in supporting Egypt’s approach towards comprehensive development, the president said.

Moreover, El-Sisi highlighted the reform procedures the government adopts to facilitate obstacles for the private sector and the state’s ambitions to develop the infrastructure, mainly in the field of ports, airports, roads, and the modern transport system, as well as the customs and taxes system.

It is worth noting that the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdalla, along with the ministers of electricity, petroleum, planning, finance, environment, housing, trade, and the president’s advisor for urban planning.

