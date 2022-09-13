Egypt’s trade balance deficit dropped by 12.4% to $3.21 billion in June 2022, compared to $3.66 billion in the same month of 2021, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced in a press release on September 12th.

The value of Egyptian exports slipped by 3.3% year-on-year (YoY) to $3.75 billion in June 2022 from $3.88 billion, the CAPMAS added.

The agency attributed this decline to decreases in values of some goods, including fertilizers by 20.9%, pasta and food preparations by 8.7%, and flat-rolled iron products by 31.7%.

On the other hand, the value of some exports rose in June, topped by petroleum and natural and liquified gas products that increased by 49.4%.

The value of crude oil and ready-made clothing exports increased as well by 15.6% and 12.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of Egypt’s imports amounted to $6.96 billion last June, declining by 7.7% from $7.54 billion in the corresponding month of 2021.

The drop in imports' value was driven by the decrease in some imports’ value, including raw materials of iron or steel, pharmaceutical products, and soybeans which fell by 2.7%, 3.5%, and 35.3%, respectively.

The value of some imports saw an uptick in June, such as petroleum products, crude oil, corn, and wheat which surged by 165.8%, 9.7%, 50.1%, and 238.4%, respectively.

