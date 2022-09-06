Egyptian non-oil economy saw a soft drop in August in terms of operating conditions as inflationary pressures toned down, according to the S&P Global Egypt PMI™ release issued on September 5th.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 47.6 in August from 46.4 in July, the data showed.

Both output and new orders indices witnessed an uptick for the second month in a row as compared to the low record in June.

"Subsequently, new orders decreased at the softest rate since April, leading to a slower, but still sharp fall in output levels,” Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence David Owen said.

Business activity and sales signaled a downturn as firms reported seeing a weaker demand from clients due to inflation, with the manufacturing, services, construction, and wholesale and retail registering a drop.

Total output was limited in August due to a shortage in raw material supply, worsen by recent import regulations and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Moreover, the survey showed that input cost pressures eased in Egypt amid softening inflation for the second consecutive month, with higher purchase prices being reported amid rising fuel and raw material prices.

Non-oil businesses posted an increase in the staff number in August, hitting its most solid rate since October 2019.

Regarding the outlook, firms remained relatively gloomy about future output levels in August, with only 9% of participants in the survey expecting growth over the coming year. However, the sentiment was affected by weak market conditions despite hopes concerning demand recovery.

"However, headwinds on the global economy meant that businesses showed little optimism towards future activity, as expectations slipped to the second-lowest on record,” Owen noted.

“Monetary policy uncertainty, a weakening exchange rate, and the continued war in Ukraine mean there are still high levels of risk for the economy over the rest of 2022,"he added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).