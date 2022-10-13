Arab Finance: Egypt’s exports of natural gas amount to $600 million a month, Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait revealed in a statement issued on October 12th.

The government aims to boost monthly natural gas exports to $1 billion in January 2023, Maait noted.

The minister also indicated that the petroleum sector recorded a surplus of about $5 billion.

Moreover, he highlighted that the non-oil exports grew by 30% annually.

Maait remarked that several vital sectors have witnessed healthy performance despite the global economy's situation and the unprecedented challenges it faces.

He also pointed out that the Suez Canal recorded its highest revenues of around $7 billion.

It is worth mentioning that the Suez Canal recorded revenues of $7 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, growing by $1.2 billion from $5.8 billion in FY 2020/2021.