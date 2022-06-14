Egypt has registered around $2 billion in merchandise exports to Saudi Arabia in 2021, Ahram Gate cited official statistics.

The Kingdom ranked the second largest market importing Egyptian goods last year, while Egypt came the seventh for Saudi merchandise exports with a total of $2.47 billion.

It is worth noting that Egypt exported goods crossing $31 billion in 2021, Nevine Gamea, the Minister of Trade and Industry, previously pointed out.

Source: Mubasher

