Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry stressed the depth of the cooperative relations between Egypt and Angola and expressed his country’s keenness to strengthen them in all fields.

This came at a joint press conference with Shoukry’s Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, that was held on Wednesday.

The two parties conducted broad discussions dealing with strengthening cooperative relations between the two brotherly countries in addition to regional issues of common concern.

The top diplomats agreed to work together to advance bilateral relations and also reviewed the activities of the Businessmen Forum, which provided an opportunity to explore opportunities and areas of cooperation.

He added that four agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were also signed between the Institute of Diplomatic Studies in both countries along with an agreement to establish a joint committee to follow up and implement all these agreements.

Moreover, the two sides signed another agreement on political consultations to allow continuous coordination between them as well as an agreement on exempting official passports from visas.

Furthermore, an agreement between the Angolan and Egyptian Ministries of Youths and Sports will also be signed, Shoukry said, adding that these agreements reinforce the two countries’ desire to strengthen cooperation.

There is also a consensus on political consultations for continued coordination and common views on major issues at the continental and international levels.

Furthermore, the FM said that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a written message from the Angolan minister, which included an invitation from his Angolan counterpart to visit Angola.

The FM added that Al-Sisi welcomes this visit and looks forward to visiting Angola as soon as possible to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He also pointed out that there is a common political will between Egypt and Angola to achieve integration between the two countries, stressing that their relations are characterised by complementarity and solidarity.

For his part, Antonio stressed that his visit to Cairo is a sign of the future of relations between the two countries, as it is a special relationship of common denominators.

He also expressed his pleasure for meeting with President Al-Sisi on Tuesday, describing the meeting as wonderful and noting that the mechanisms for joint action were agreed upon.

He also thanked President Al-Sisi for accepting the invitation of the Angolan president to visit Angola.

Regarding the Egyptian-Angolan Business Council, Anotnio said that the discussions were fruitful and Egyptian businessmen were invited to invest in Angola as per the cooperative relations between the two countries.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

