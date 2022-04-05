Cairo - Mubasher: Egypt has implemented 289 projects worth around EGP 9.6 billion in the health and housing sector during the past three years, the Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala El-Saeed, announced.

Upper Egypt has accounted for 50% of the implemented projects from fiscal year (FY) 2018/2019 to 2020/2021, according to the Ministry of Planning's follow-up report on programme budgets and performance at the sectoral level.

Aswan has topped Egypt's governorates in terms of the number of completed projects with 59 projects valued at more than EGP 1 billion, followed by Luxor with 47 projects worth EGP 1.7 billion.

To adopt a comprehensive health insurance system, Egypt also developed 310 healthcare units and centres, 52 hospitals, 176 health facilities, and 206 medical facilities.

