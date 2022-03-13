The activities of the training programme titled ‘Sustainable Development: The Relationship between Water, Energy, and Food’ that was organised by Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty and his South Sudanese counterpart, Manawa Peter — who is on a current visiting Cairo — concluded on Saturday.

The Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development asserted the importance of the cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Water Resources and Irrigation in implementing several capacity-building programmes for African countries.

It hailed the projects implemented in a number of countries in Africa, such as the Integrated Water Resources Management Project in South Sudan, the establishment of a climate change forecasting centre in the DRC, and the construction of rainwater harvesting dams in Uganda.

The agency also pointed out the importance of the recently concluded programme, which was organised for the first time. The programme tackled the negative effects of climate change on African countries and asserted the important role that Egypt plays to support the African continent in preparation for the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) that is scheduled to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

Furthermore, it clarified the importance of cooperation between various African countries to achieve the goals of sustainable development and the 2063 African Union Development Agenda, pointing out that the agency recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Food Programme to establish a platform for South African cooperation.

