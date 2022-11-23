Trade exchange between Egypt and member states of the African Union grew by 38.2% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, according to a recent press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt’s total exports to member states of the African Union increased by 37.7% to $5.487 billion in 2021, versus $3.985 billion in 2020.

Egyptian exports to Libya accounted for 17.5% of total exports to the African Union, recording $961 million in 2021.

Exports to Sudan amounted to $827 million, while exports to Morocco and Alegria were valued at $757 million and $617 million.

Moreover, the value of Egyptian exports to Kenya stood at $382 million.

Meanwhile, total imports from member states of the African Union to Egypt recorded $1.994 billion in 2021, rising by 39.4% from $1.43 billion in 2020.

Imports from Sudan to Egypt were valued at $386 million last year, while imports from Zambia hit $311 million.

Additionally, imports to Egypt from Kenya reached $255 million in 2021, and imports from Congo-Brazzaville amounted to $223 million.

Furthermore, Egypt’s imports from Morocco were valued at $202 million in 2021.

