Customers, from July 1st, will start paying more as the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have disclosed plans to implement a new tariff.

This according to the DisCos is in view of the fluctuating exchange rates.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in a statement on Sunday said under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/$1 may now be revised to approximately N750/$1 which will have an impact on the tariffs associated with electricity consumption.

For customers within band B and C, with supply hours ranging from 12 to 16 per day, the new base tariff is expected to be N100 per kWh while Bands A (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will experience comparatively higher tariffs.

For customers with a prepaid meter, the Company urged customers to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of the month as this will allow them to take advantage of the current rates and potentially make savings before the new tariffs come into effect.

“For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August,” it added.

Also, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKDC) in a release said electricity units are set to jump by 30-40% in just over a week.

“You are best advised to buy as many units as you can before July 1,” it said.

Similarly, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) said electricity tariffs are set to go higher by July 1st due to the floating exchange rate.

