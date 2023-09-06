African Development Bank (AfDB) is mobilising $1 billion to develop climate insurance solutions through a network of 150 insurers and reinsurers through its Africa climate risk insurance facility.



The facility will support the design and scaling up of insurance products for climate-related disasters, the bank said in a post on the messaging application X, formerly known as Twitter.



In addition, it will extend credit insurance to investment portfolios across climate, agri-food systems, and enterprise development.



The facility will leverage the network of African primary insurers to ensure capital, capacity, and commercial opportunity flows to continental and international re-insurers. It will also support national governments to more efficiently pre-arrange finance to plan for, respond to, and efficiently manage climate disasters.



In his keynote address at the Africa Climate Summit, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina called for investments in renewable energy in Africa, pointing out the continent’s rich energy mix.



Africa has tremendous potential in energy—from hydro and wind power, solar, to geothermal—which remains untapped in the face of a staggering electricity deficit on the continent, he added.

The continent has an almost unlimited potential of solar capacity (11 TW); abundant hydro (350 GW), out of which only 5-6% is being harvested; wind (110 GW), of which only two percent is being used; and geothermal energy sources (15 GW), Adesina stated.



“We have to make sure we combine renewable energy sources and give Africa energy security, energy stability, affordability of energy and independence into the energy sector, to be able to power its economy,” he asserted.



