Africa’s contribution to the world’s emissions represents nearly 3%, hence, the continent has a bigger chance to make better use of its resources once the required financing, investments, and technology are available, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla stated in a roundtable meeting on November 10th on the sidelines of COP27.

Egypt is expected to bring the contribution of new and renewable energies to around 42% of the energy mix before 2035 as per its strategy that was set in 2016, El-Molla said.

For his part, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, highlighted that the world has been facing a real energy crisis that led to a food crisis as the energy prices impact the prices crops and food.

Solar radiation in Africa accounts for 60% of the total radiation across the globe, however, a small percentage is used in solar energy in the continent, Birol added.

Moreover, Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union Commission, noted that the commission seeks the establishment of a unified platform for African countries to tackle all the energy issues.

