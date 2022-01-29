The value of non-oil foreign trade passing through Abu Dhabi ports over 11 months in 2021 surged to AED190.20 billion ($52 billion), up 2.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, which saw a total of AED184.93 billion.

Abu Dhabis non-oil trade was distributed between imports worth AED83.63 billion and non-oil exports worth over AED71.17 billion, an increase of 5.4 percent compared to the same period last year, in addition to re-exports valued at nearly AED35.39 billion, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2020, according to Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The value of foreign trade through Abu Dhabis ports in November 2021 amounted to over AED20.35 billion compared to AED16.83 billion during the same reporting period in 2020, divided between imports worth AED8.37 billion or 41.1 percent of total trade, stated SCAD in its report "Non-Oil Foreign Merchandise Trade Through the Ports of Abu Dhabi."

The non-oil exports were worth AED7.79 billion or 38.3 percent of total trade for the 11-month period and re-exports comprised AED4.18 billion or 20.6 percent of total trade.

Saudi Arabia was Abu Dhabis leading non-oil merchandise trade partner in November 2021, when the value of their trade exchange was AED4.87 billion, followed by the US with AED1.46 billion, China with AED1.15 billion, and Oman with AED1.144 billion.

The value of non-oil merchandise trade going through customs in November 2021 was distributed between sea ports with AED7.21 billion, airports with some AED5.98 billion, and land ports with AED7.14 billion, it stated.

According to SCAD, the value of non-oil merchandise trade in November was distributed between the economic categories of industrial supplies worth AED11.56 billion; production merchandise other than transportation equipment worth AED2.71 billion and transport equipment, parts and accessories worth AED2.49 billion.

In addition to this, were the food and beverages worth AED1.51 billion; consumer goods worth AED1.96 billion; fuel and lubricants worth AED88.8 million, and other goods worth AED12.5 million.-TradeArabia News Service