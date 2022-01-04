This came during a call between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.



During the call, they discussed “relations and the various paths of coordination and joint cooperation between the two countries to achieve their common interests and the aspirations of their peoples to continue progress and prosperity,” the statement said.



The two sides exchanged greetings for the new year, and hoped that both countries would achieve further development and progress and maintain their security and stability.



Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed made a phone call to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, during which he was assured of his health after hearing that he tested positive for COVID-19. He wished him a speedy recovery.



The Mauritanian leader thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the kind sentiments toward him and Mauritania and its people, “which embodies the depth of relations between the two countries.”