H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Frederick Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to further develop their bilateral ties and the cooperation between their countries in areas of mutual concern.

The two sides reviewed the participation of the Bahamas in Expo 2020 Dubai and talked about its role in reinforcing the cooperation between the two countries and its importance to promoting international partnerships and coordination between countries in all areas.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Mitchell's visit, commending the distinguished bilateral relations binding the two countries.

For his part, Mitchell expressed his country's interest in boosting its bilateral relations with the UAE in various fields, lauding its prominent leading regional and international stature.

