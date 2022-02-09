ABU DHABI,: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Emirati-Pakistani relations and ways to enhance and develop prospects for joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields.

This came in a phone call wherein the two top diplomats reviewed regional developments and the efforts made to consolidate security and stability in addition to discussing a number of issues of interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the depth and width of the Emirati-Pakistani relations, underlining the UAE's keenness to develop cooperation in all fields to for the common good of their peoples.

