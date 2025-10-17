The Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Friday that it would raise daily price change limits for gold, silver futures to 14% from 12%, amid the recent rally in prices of the precious metals.

Margin requirements for hedging positions of gold, silver futures on the exchange will be lifted to 15% from 13%, it also said.

All adjustments will take effect from the settlement on October 21, according to the bourse.

(Reporting by Amy Lv, Xiuhao Chen, Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Tomasz Janowski)