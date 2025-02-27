Riyadh – Riyadh Development Company logged net profits valued at SAR 296.20 million in 2024, higher by 9.10% than SAR 271.50 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, the revenues declined by 5.22% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 321.50 million as of 31 December 2024 from SAR 339.20 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) recorded SAR 1.67 last year, compared to SAR 1.53 in 2023.

Cash Dividends

The board members recommended cash dividends valued at SAR 58.48 million, representing 2.50% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Riyadh Development will pay a dividend of SAR 0.25 per share for 233.93 million eligible shares.

In H1-24, the company recorded 114.61% YoY higher net profits at SAR 162.40 million, compared to SAR 75.67 million.

