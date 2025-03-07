Qatar - The transport, telecom and real estate counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index gained 0.21% to 10,514.11 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,447 points.

The domestic institutions’ stronger buying support on Thursday lifted the Qatar Stock Exchange by 22 points, notwithstanding the global concerns over US tariff policies.



The local retail investors were seen bullish, albeit at lower levels in the main market, which has reported 0.54% losses year-to-date.



The foreign individuals’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.08bn or 0.18% to QR616.07bn on the back of small and microcap segments.



However, the foreign institutions were seen increasingly net profit takers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.09mn changed hands across eight deals.



The Gulf institutions’ strengthened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Arab retail investors tuned net sellers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.21%, the All Share Index by 0.19% and the All Islamic Index by 0.14% in the main market.



The transport sector index shot up 1.39%, telecom (0.37%), realty (0.32%), consumer goods and services (0.16%), industrials (0.08%) and banks and financial services (0.05%); while insurance declined 0.23%.



Major gainers in the main bourse included Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Milaha, Estithmar Holding, Qatar Electricity and Water, Dukhan Bank, Inma Holding and Nakilat.



Nevertheless, Dlala, QLM, Masraf Al Rayan, Vodafone Qatar and Qatari Investors Group were among the shakers in the main market.



In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The domestic institutions’ net buying increased drastically to QR47.66mn compared to QR21.21mn on March 5.



The local retail investors were net buyers to the tune of QR0.72mn against net sellers of QR4.2mn the previous day.



The foreign individual investors’ net selling declined noticeably to QR0.08mn compared to QR6.29mn on Wednesday.



However, the foreign institutions’ net selling strengthened substantially to QR33.96mn against QR6.38mn on March 5.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking expanded perceptibly to QR11.01mn compared to QR6.02mn the previous day.



The Arab individual investors turned net sellers to the extent of QR3.09mn against net buyers of QR1.64mn on Wednesday.



The Gulf individuals were net profit takers to the tune of QR0.24mn compared with net buyers of QR0.04mn on March 5.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the third consecutive day.



The main market witnessed a 26% surge in trade volumes to 150.89mn shares, 15% in value to QR417.98mn and 25% in deals to 17,591.



In the venture market, trade volumes grew more than 18-fold to 55,000 equities and value also rose more than 18-fold to QR0.16mn on 18-fold growth in transactions to 18.

Santhosh V. Perumal