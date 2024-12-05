Most stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Thursday, helped by growing confidence in a likely U.S. interest rate cuts and ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made balanced comments at a New York Times event on Wednesday, describing the economy as in good shape but not really pushing back on market pricing for rate cuts.

Market's attention is likely to shift to the U.S. payrolls report on Friday, followed by inflation data for November expected next week. Markets currently see a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut this month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed's decisions significantly impact the Gulf region's monetary policy, as most currencies in the region are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% rise in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group 4143.SE.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were mostly stable ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day, with investors waiting to see what the producer group would do next on supply cuts while also monitoring geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI rose 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA increasing 0.7%.

DUbai's main share index .DFMGI, however, fell 0.3%, hit by a 5.4% fall in toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)