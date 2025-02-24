Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi bourse closed for a public holiday.

In Qatar, the index nudged 0.1% lower, hit by a 1% fall in Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 0.9% rise in Commercial International Bank.

Egypt's central bank kept its key overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, citing the impact on inflation of uncertainty around U.S. protectionism and geopolitics.

QATAR dropped 0.1% to 10,641

EGYPT up 0.3% to 31,010

BAHRAIN added 0.1% to 1,943

OMAN was up 0.2% to 4,455

KUWAIT eased 0.2% to 8,690

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)