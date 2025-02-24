PHOTO
Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi bourse closed for a public holiday.
In Qatar, the index nudged 0.1% lower, hit by a 1% fall in Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 0.9% rise in Commercial International Bank.
Egypt's central bank kept its key overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, citing the impact on inflation of uncertainty around U.S. protectionism and geopolitics.
QATAR dropped 0.1% to 10,641
EGYPT up 0.3% to 31,010
BAHRAIN added 0.1% to 1,943
OMAN was up 0.2% to 4,455
KUWAIT eased 0.2% to 8,690
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)