Egypt - Madinet Misr announced record standalone financial results for 2024, with net profit reaching EGP 2.828 billion, a 33.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase, supported by strong demand and strategic expansions, as per an emailed press release.

The company’s gross contracted sales surged 37.1% to an all-time high of EGP 40.995 billion.

Standalone revenues for 2024 grew 7.2% YoY to EGP 8.2 billion, while gross profit rose 13.5% to EGP 5.7 billion, with a gross profit margin of 69.9%.

The company’s operating profit before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization increased by 23.1% to EGP 3.8 billion.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, Madinet Misr recorded EGP 8.3 billion in contracted sales, while revenues stood at EGP 952.5 million, marking a 70.2% YoY decline due to market challenges and adjusted project delivery schedules.

Net profit for the quarter fell 65.6% YoY to EGP 262.7 million.

Despite the drop in unit deliveries, 645 units in 2024, a 41.5% decline—the company accelerated investments in construction and infrastructure, reaching EGP 6.5 billion compared to EGP 2.2 billion in 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).