Egypt - Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) suffered 86.02%% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company at EGP 38.098 million in 2024, versus EGP 272.651 million, the financial results showed.

Basic loss per share plummeted to EGP 0.07 last year from EGP 0.48 in 2023, while the net sales declined to EGP 519.969 million from EGP 526.006 million.

Meanwhile, the standalone net losses after tax retreated to EGP 28.758 million in 2024 from EGP 270.742 million in 2023.

Non-consolidated sales fell to EGP 517.588 million from EGP 525.699 million.

