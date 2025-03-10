Riyadh: Fourth Milling Company registered SAR 170.93 million in net profit at the end of December 2024, up 19.68% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 142.81 million.

Revenues climbed by 12.71% to SAR 629.02 million last year from SAR 558.09 million in 2023, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.32 in 2024 from SAR 0.26 a year earlier.

Cash Dividends

The company’s board members approved interim cash dividends of SAR 59.40 million, representing 11% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Fourth Milling will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.11 per share for 540 million eligible shares.

The eligibility date will be 24 March 2025, while the payment will be made within 15 working days from the due date.

