European shares joined a global market selloff on Tuesday after U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China took effect, raising concerns that similar levies could be imposed on Europe.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1%, as of 0811 GMT, retreating from previous session's record high.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump floated a 25% tariff on cars and other goods from the European Union.

Shares of automakers, which are vulnerable to trade duties, declined on Tuesday, with Stellantis dropping 3.6%, BMW losing 3% and Porsche down 1.6%.

The sub-index of automobiles and components shed 2.6%.

China-exposed luxury stocks Kering, LVMH and Hermes fell between 1.7% and 2.3% after Trump doubled duties on Chinese goods to 20%.

China swiftly retaliated by announcing 10%-15% levies on certain U.S. imports from March 10, aggravating a trade war between the world's top two economies.

Oil and gas index led the sectoral losses, falling 2.8%, as it tracked the downward trend in global crude prices.

In contrast, the region-wide aerospace and defense index rose 0.8%, after Trump paused military aid to Ukraine, suggesting that European countries, including Germany, may need to increase their defense spending.

In other stocks, Thales rose nearly 9% after the defence and technology group posted stronger-than-expected 2024 earnings, despite losses in its space division.

(Reporting by Nikhil Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)