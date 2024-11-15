Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) posted a 423.54% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest for the first nine months of 2024, recording EGP 197.142 million from EGP 37.656 million, according to a statement on November 14th.

Consolidated operating revenues dropped to EGP 580.302 million during the January-September period of this year from EGP 276.150 million during the same period a year earlier.

The company’s standalone net profits after tax increased to EGP 191.540 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from 42.576 million in the same year-ago period.

EGYtrans is an Egypt-based company engaged in international sea, air, and land transportation services.

The company offers a wide range of services such as import and export, general cargo handling, dry cargo handling, customs clearance, warehousing, packing, and specialized transportation.

