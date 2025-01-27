The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a positive performance on Sunday, with market capitalization standing at EGP 2.251 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.12% and ended the trading session at 30,034.85 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, gained 0.47%, concluding the session at 3,196.92 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session up by 0.12% to 8,526.88 points and by 0.09% to 11,676.48 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 3.525 billion after 1.919 billion shares were exchanged through 97,753 transactions.

Individuals represented 79.26% of the total trading transactions, while the institutions controlled the remaining 20.73% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 93.74% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.18% and 1.09%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 64.587 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 45.273 million and EGP 19.313 million, respectively.

