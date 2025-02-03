The net profits after tax of East Delta Flour Mills hiked by 31% to EGP 84.78 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 from EGP 64.49 million a year earlier, as per the unaudited financial results.

The sales amounted to EGP 392.01 million at the end of December 2024, up 24% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 316.43 million.

In FY2023/24, the company’s net profits after tax jumped by 125% YoY to EGP 184.868 million from EGP 148.086 million.

The company is engaged in the manufacture, processing, warehousing, packaging, import, export, and distribution of different types of grains, grain derivatives and substitutes. It also produces such products as bread and pasta.

