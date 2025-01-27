Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) posted a 2.6% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 26th.

Consolidated net profits after tax amounted to EGP 641.640 million in the six-month period ended December 31st, compared to EGP 658.884 million in the same period of FY 2023/2024.

The company generated consolidated sales of EGP 18.246 billion in H1 of FY 2024/2025, up 27.8% YoY from EGP 14.275 billion.

On the other hand, AMOC’s standalone net profit after tax rose 3.9% YoY to EGP 812.420 million in the July-December period of 2024 from EGP 782.039 million.

AMOC is an Egypt-based company that operates in the petroleum industry. The company specializes in the production of essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha, and butane, as well as distributes and markets them in Egypt and abroad.

