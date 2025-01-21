The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have wrapped up Monday’s trading on a mixed note.

Market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 2.220 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went down 0.37% at the level of 29,619.39 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 0.49% to 8,371.42 points at the end of the session, while the EGX100 edged up 0.23%, closing the session at 11,475.58 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.06% to conclude the session at 3,144.07 points.

Today’s trading saw million 2.075 billion shares exchanged over 121,588 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 3.856 billion.

Respecting investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 81.32% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 18.67% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 90.79% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.57% and 4.64%, respectively.

Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 44.157 million. Egyptian and non-Arab foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 8.295 million and EGP 35.861 million, respectively.

