EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa has announced that it has secured the top position in its 2024 Mena equity capital markets ranking of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

The Egyptian firm was named the #1 investment bank in the Mena Equity & Equity-Related category for 2024 by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

These achievements reflect the firm’s prominent position in the region and its ability to capture an impressive market share in transactions, including a leading number of senior roles.

EFG Hermes led the Mena market in equity capital market (ECM) activity for 2024, completing 11 IPOs and six secondary offerings.

The firm’s ability to secure a significant number of senior roles across transactions underscores its trusted position as the partner of choice for high-profile capital market solutions in the region, said the company in a statement.

EFG Hermes’ leadership was evident in its execution across nine diverse sectors, including healthcare, technology, consumer finance, and education. Notable transactions include:

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs):

•The first tech unicorn listing on the main Saudi Exchange with Nice One

•IPOs for Talabat, LuLu, Alef Education, Parkin, Spinneys, UIHC, Miahona, Beyout, Almoosa Health, and Fakeeh Care Group

Secondary Offerings:

•The landmark Aramco Follow-on Offering (FMO), one of the largest secondary offerings in the region

•Two Accelerated Bookbuild Offerings (ABB) for ADNOC Drilling, demonstrating the firm’s expertise in rapid and efficient capital raising

These transactions were successfully executed across four major GCC exchanges - Tadawul, ADX, DFM, and Boursa Kuwait - cementing EFG Hermes’ regional footprint and demonstrating its ability to operate beyond its home market.

Mohamed Ebeid, the Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, said: "This year marks the highest deal count executed in a single year between ECM and M&A transactions. Capturing this deal count and maximizing our senior role leadership in Mena underscores clients' trust in our capabilities and the depth of such relationships."

"We are committed to executing impactful transactions that not only drive client success but also contribute to the growth of the region’s capital markets," he added.

Moustafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: "Our 2024 performance speaks volumes about the strength and resilience of our platform. Achieving the highest deal count in Mena ECM transactions, including 11 IPOs and 6 secondary offerings, underscores not only our leadership in numbers but also the breadth and depth of our capabilities."

"What truly sets us apart is the diversity of markets, industries, and transaction sizes we cater to, demonstrating a sustainable, well-rounded approach to growth rather than relying on a single mega-deal to drive results," he added.

