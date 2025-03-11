Riyadh - Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) generated SAR 1.22 billion in net profit during 2024, lower by 18.44% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.50 billion.

Revenues increased by 4.01% YoY to SAR 2.34 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 2.25 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 2.56 last year from SAR 3.19 in 2023.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, said: “2024 has been a record-breaking year for us. We have reached a new milestone with an occupancy rate of 94.40%, the highest in the company’s history, while footfall has surged to 131.90 million visitors.”

“Our flagship projects, Jawharat Jeddah and Jawharat Riyadh, are progressing as planned with both construction and leasing efforts on track to be delivered in December 2025 and April 2026, respectively,” the CEO added.

Cash Dividends for Q3-24

The board members of Cenomi Centers decided to disburse cash dividends of SAR 178.12 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

Cenomi Centers will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.37 per share for 475 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 12 March and 6 April 2025, respectively.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, Cenomi Centers registered net profits valued at SAR 867.60 million.

Source: Mubasher

