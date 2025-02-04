Riyadh – Bank Albilad registered SAR 2.80 billion in net profit as of 31 December 2024, higher by 18.47% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 2.36 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.26 last year from SAR 1.91 in 2023, according to annual financial results.

Assets climbed by 8.29% to SAR 154.96 billion in 2024 from SAR 143.10 billion in 2023, while investments jumped by 13.37% to SAR 25.03 billion from SAR 22.07 billion.

The clients' deposits hit SAR 121.77 billion at the end of December 2024, marking a 7.93% YoY rise from SAR 112.83 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the net profits of Bank Albilad jumped by 14.44% to SAR 2.01 billion from SAR 1.76 billion in 9M-23.

