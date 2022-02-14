Yalla!Market is planning to use this funding to expand its dark stores by launching 100 new outlets across Dubai and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Wamda reported.

The latest cash injection comes after a $2.3 million pre-seed round that was led by Wamda and Dubai Angel Investors in November 2021.

Yalla!Market was founded in 2021 by Leo Dovbenko and Stas Seleznev.