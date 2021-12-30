ABU DHABI- Wizz Air Abu Dhabi today announced its outstanding operational results for 2021.

During its first operational year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched more than 34 destinations and operated more than 1,080 flights since its launch in January 2021, with 506 flights taking place in the fourth quarter of the year.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi commented, "Through collaboration with key stakeholders, we have been able to grow and expand our network to more than 34 destinations despite all the challenges we have faced. This has helped us play our role in attracting tourists into the emirate and build on our ambitions to expand our network to even many more destinations. Our aim is to serve a large segment of travellers and provide them with affordable packages."

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options for people looking to explore a wide range of attractive destinations in the UAE and abroad. The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircrafts.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2021.