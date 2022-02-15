PARIS/SINGAPORE - U.S. and European wheat futures fell sharply on Tuesday as Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea export flows.

Corn, of which Ukraine is also a major exporter, fell too.

U.S. soybeans fell for a second day, moving away from last week's nine-month peak as traders assessed chances for rain in dry growing belts in Argentina.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.1% at $7.82-3/4 a bushel by 1212 GMT.

March wheat on Euronext also shed 2.1% to trade at 268.25 euros ($304.28) a tonne.

Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, while also indicating that it would continue dialogue with the West on security issues.

Some traders remained cautious pending details on the troop movements and given a separate move by Russia's parliament to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

U.S. warnings of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine within days had pushed wheat prices higher on Monday.

"The evolution of prices will be very dependent on the situation in the Black Sea basin, a situation that is difficult to assess at this stage," consultancy Agritel said.

Wheat traders are awaiting an import tender on Wednesday by Algeria to gauge availability of Black Sea supplies, as well as prospects for French wheat as a diplomatic row between Paris and Algiers subsides.

CBOT soybeans were down 1.0% at $15.54 a bushel. Corn gave up 1.4% to $6.46-3/4 a bushel.

Weather charts pointed to increased chances of rain for Argentine crops next week, but traders remained cautious about harvest prospects following drought in Argentina and neighbouring Paraguay and southern Brazil.

"Feed grain prices still have other important issues to worry about," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Principally, that is an extending dry and hot period in some South American crop regions."

Soybean harvest progress in Brazil was encouraging prices to consolidate below the psychological $16 threshold breached during last week's rally.

($1 = 0.8816 euros)

