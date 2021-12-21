JEDDAH: The National Center for Meteorology in Jeddah has launched an exhibition about support services for the regional cloud-seeding program. It includes presentations, explanations of the techniques used, and other information about the initiative and the aviation operations involved, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event accompanies a workshop, titled Flight Operations of the Regional Program for Artificial Rain, for representatives of sectors involved in providing ground services for the cloud-seeding program. The aim of the workshop is to facilitate and coordinate procedural work and logistical support between authorities and the National Center for Meteorology.

The regional program for artificial rain is considered one of the most important initiatives of the Middle East Green Initiative, launched this year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the aims of which include achieving environmental sustainability, mitigating the effects and risks of climate change, and preparing natural and environmental resources to adapt to climate change, the SPA said.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Saudi Press Agency 2021