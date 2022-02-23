PHOTO
Al-Sawyeed made these remarks while addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh.
During the speech, the SCA governor said that the contracting sector in the Kingdom will witness a growth of 4 to 4.5 percent annually.
He also noted that private projects are crucial for the development of the real estate sector in the nation.
