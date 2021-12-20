Vivakor, a leading developer nd operator of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, has signed up Kuwait-based engineering and construction firm Al Dali International to remediate 500,000 tonnes of contaminated soil in Kuwait.

The soil is part of a United Nations sponsored clean-up that is still ongoing from the Gulf Wars.

Al Dali International Company, a Kuwait-based engineering and construction firm, will act as the general contractor and provide operational support for the project.

Vivakor will provide its patented equipment and a support team to provide regular maintenance and any repair.

As per the deal, Vivakor will deliver two on-site Remediation Processing Centers (RPCs) that will process 40 tonnes of soil per hour. It will also receive $20 per tonne of contaminated materials processed, plus share in certain profits associated with the clean-up.

"We are very excited about this initial contract with Al Dali International Co., and the potential for expansion this partnership offers," remarked Matt Nicosia, CEO of Vivakor.

"Within this innovative framework, Vivakor will provide equipment and expertise to local operating partners, a model that may be easily duplicated and implemented for clean-up around the globe," he stated.

On the new contract, Al Dali International President Dr. Ashraf Hassan said: "Vivakor's unique technology will allow us to fully remediate this oil-laden soil and recover all of the oil for recycling or reuse, without any emissions nor use of water."

"We anticipate that with the Vivakor technology, we will be able to significantly expand the important remediation work of this project, ramping up the volume of soil processed from 500,000 tonnes to several million tons over the next few years," he added.-TradeArabia News Service